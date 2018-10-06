Health minister trashes media reports, says Madurai will get AIIMS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Friday denied media reports that the Finance Commission had not given approval for funds to set up AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Secretariat, he said,” The project is proposed at a tentative cost of Rs 1,264 crore and the file has been submitted for Expenditure Finance Committee’s approval. Once approved, the file will be sent to the Cabinet. So, AIIMS will be definitely set up at Thoppur in Madurai.”

Sharing with the media the communication from the Union Health Ministry on the status note of AIIMS, the minister said, “Of five sites, the ministry has approved Thoppur in Madurai district for setting up AIIMS. HITES company has been appointed as an executing agency. An amount of `15 crore will be sanctioned to the executing agency for pre-investment activities. The agency has also taken up pre-investment activities.”