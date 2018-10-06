Hospital files affidavit on CCTV footage before panel
CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals chief operating officer Subbiah Viswanathan on Friday filed an affidavit before the Justice A Arumughaswamy commission on the CCTV footage of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation.
The panel, inquiring into the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa, had directed the hospital to submit the CCTV footage captured between September 22 and December 5, 2016.On Friday, Subbiah Viswanathan, Ramesh Chand Meena, a former secretary to Governor, a Secretariat staff and a staff of Namadhu MGR newspaper appeared before the commission for cross examination by Sasikala’s counsel.