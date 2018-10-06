Home States Tamil Nadu

IMD red alert puts CM Edappadi K Palaniswami in huddle with officials

Palaniswami advised District Collectors to ensure that fishermen return from sea by Friday (Oct 5) and take measures to see that fishermen do not venture out into the sea from Saturday.

Published: 06th October 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has instructed the authorities to take proper precautionary measures in view of the red alert for October 7 sounded by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chairing a consultative meeting held at the Secretariat here on Friday, the CM pointed out the IMD warning that the state would witness heavy to very heavy rain for five days and receive extensively heavy rainfall at some places on October 7.

Palaniswami advised District Collectors to ensure that fishermen return from sea by Friday (Oct 5) and take measures to see that fishermen do not venture out into the sea from Saturday. Senior IAS officers, who have been appointed for monitoring the precautionary works for the northeast monsoon in the districts, should go to the respective districts, he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to spread awareness through social media and TV about the floods and warn people in low-lying areas to move to safer places. Food and other essentials should be kept in stock to serve people who may take shelter in relief camps.

Edappadi K Palaniswami IMD Red alert

Comments

