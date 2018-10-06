Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court directs DMK president MK Stalin  to approach Special Court

The Madras High Court has directed DMK president M K Stalin to approach the Special Court constituted to hear complaints against MPs and MLAs, in connection with a defamation case.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed DMK president MK Stalin to approach the Special Court constituted to hear complaints against MPs and MLAs, in connection with a defamation case. The charge against Stalin was that he had issued a statement against the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2012, which damaged her reputation. The statement allegedly touched upon her stay at Kodanadu when cholera was rampant in the State.

Admitting the petition from Stalin, seeking to quash the proceedings pending before the Special Court, Justice P N Prakash directed him to appear before the Special Court within two weeks and execute a bond for `5,000 without surety under Section 88 (Power to take bond for appearance) CrPC.

Thereafter, he should give an undertaking that he will appear before the Special Court without waiting for summons in the event of the present petition being dismissed.His appearance before the special court is dispensed with till the disposal of the present petition, the judge said.

