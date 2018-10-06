Home States Tamil Nadu

Only half of urban homeless kids have access to Anganwadis

The reason, according to the report, is that mothers often are not aware of the location of the anganwadi centres, nor did the workers visit their areas of habitation.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only a little over half of the urban homeless children in the city corporation limits have access to service offered by Anganwadis, according to an assessment conducted by the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC).

Only 54% of the children surveyed used the services of Anganwadis including supplementary nutrition for children in the 6 months to 1 year age group, supplementary nutrition plus one boiled egg per week for children in 1-2 age group, supplementary nutrition plus nutritious meal for children in 2 to 5 years and post-natal supplementary food for mothers.

The reason, according to the report, is that mothers often are not aware of the location of the Anganwadi centres, nor did the workers visit their areas of habitation. Adding salt to their wounds, mothers reported cases of discrimination in the Anganwadis, which they cited as one of the reasons for their hesitation to visit the centres.

The assessment was carried out among 206 homeless children in the 0-5 age group in 11 locations such as Broadway, Royapuram, Mannadi, near Central and Egmore railway stations, Ekkatuthangal, Guindy and Velachery. Out of the children surveyed, 90 per cent were identified as belonging to the Scheduled Castes and 7 per cent as Scheduled Tribes.

Highlighting the vulnerability of this section of the population, the report has said, “Two mothers have complained that their children were abducted. One of the children has been found while the whereabouts of the other child continue to remain unknown.”

It has also stated that children often resort to open defecation as the families are forced to pay `5 to `10 for using public toilets. The children also don’t bathe regularly since public bathrooms charge them `15 for bathing.

However, the study has found that a high percentage of children (97%) have availed vaccinations, of which 84 per cent of kids have been vaccinated in government hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anganwadi workers Homeless children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices