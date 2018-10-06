Home States Tamil Nadu

Petition seeking schoolgirl’s promotion allowed

The High Court Bench allowed a petition filed by a person seeking direction to promote his daughter, a CBSE Class IX student, to Class X.

Published: 06th October 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The High Court Bench allowed a petition filed by a person seeking direction to promote his daughter, a CBSE Class IX student, to Class X.

Justice V Parthiban, who passed the order, directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to admit the daughter of the petitioner in Class X without any further delay. The Judge noted that the student had been declared fail, in spite of her passing in the supplementary examination with minimum aggregate marks, by citing that she failed to score minimum marks in both internal as well as external exams separately.

He observed that it is not open to the authorities to insist on securing separate minimum marks in both internal and external, as it is contrary to the existing examination bye-laws. He further stated that if the administration wants to bring new guidelines, they should bring suitable amendment in the bye-laws and that mere circular on change of guidelines for assessment are not sufficient to declare a student fail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices