Petition seeking schoolgirl’s promotion allowed

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The High Court Bench allowed a petition filed by a person seeking direction to promote his daughter, a CBSE Class IX student, to Class X.

Justice V Parthiban, who passed the order, directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to admit the daughter of the petitioner in Class X without any further delay. The Judge noted that the student had been declared fail, in spite of her passing in the supplementary examination with minimum aggregate marks, by citing that she failed to score minimum marks in both internal as well as external exams separately.

He observed that it is not open to the authorities to insist on securing separate minimum marks in both internal and external, as it is contrary to the existing examination bye-laws. He further stated that if the administration wants to bring new guidelines, they should bring suitable amendment in the bye-laws and that mere circular on change of guidelines for assessment are not sufficient to declare a student fail.