Plea seeks to link Aadhaar with electoral roll, voter ID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to link Aadhaar with electoral rolls and voter ID cards.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and P T Asha, before which a PIL from M L Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi came up for hearing on Friday, impleaded the Unique Identification Authority of India and the Union ministries of Law and Home in the plea and adjourned it matter till October 29.

Counsel for Election Commission (EC) told the bench that the commission has no objection to linking Aadhaar with Voter ID.

But before doing so, the latest judgment of the Supreme Court on the Aadhaar issue should be taken into account. This exercise will also incur additional expenditure. According to the petitioner, EC prepares the electoral rolls by engaging manual labour, who conduct door-to-door check-ups and there is a likelihood of manual error. The EC should initiate the process of linking Aadhaar with Voter ID to eliminate multiple, illegal, invalid and false voters in the constituency.