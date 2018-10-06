PMK stages protest against hike in fuel price 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cadre of PMK staged a demonstration near Valluvar Kottam here on Friday to condemn the frequent steep hike in the prices of fuel.

Led by Anbumani Ramadoss, MP, party volunteers raised slogans and urged the State and Central governments to take steps to bring down the prices.Addressing the gathering, Ramadoss said the steep increase in the prices of petroleum products was creating an adverse impact on the cost of other essential commodities. Hence, the government should reduce taxes on fuel.GK Mani, party president and AK Moorthi, a former railway minister, were among those present.