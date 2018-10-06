Search on for missing hotel staff, ‘kidnappers’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after a 25-year-old hotel employee was kidnapped, his wife on Friday lodged a missing complaint with the police who, in turn, launched a search.

Imran (26), a resident of Saligramam, was married to Saraswathi (24) a few years ago. Imran was working in a luxury hotel in Tiruvannamalai. “On Tuesday, Imran returned home late and went out of the house after he got a call. Imran had told his wife that he would return the next day,” said the police officer. But he has not been back home for the past three days and consequently, his wife lodged a complaint with the Virugambakkam police on Friday.

The police have scanned the CCTV footage collected from the area. The video showed a few men taking Imran into an autorickshaw.Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had dispute over lending money with a few others and suspect that the men would have kidnapped him to get back the money. Police are searching for the man.