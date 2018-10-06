Home States Tamil Nadu

Sterlite ban: Panel gets four lakh letters supporting Sterlite’s permanent closure 

The Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement has submitted 1.7 lakh petitions against Sterlite, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam 1 lak petitions and the Naam Thamizhar Katchi 1.3 lakh petitions.

NGT panel chairman Justice Tarun Agrawal comes out of the conference hall of NGT southern zone in the city on Friday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT)-appointed three-member expert panel, headed by Justice Tarun Agarwal, held a full-day sitting on Friday, where all petitioners and interveners were heard. The anti-Sterlite groups submitted a whopping four lakh letters of support seeking permanent closure of the Sterlite copper smelter unit in Thoothukudi.

The Anti-Sterlite People’s Movement has submitted 1.7 lakh petitions against Sterlite, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam 1 lak petitions and the Naam Thamizhar Katchi 1.3 lakh petitions. Meanwhile, Sterlite has submitted another 1.10 lakh signed letters in its support, in addition to 45,000 letters submitted at the last hearing.  The hearing would continue on Saturday.  The expert panel will hear the arguments of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the State government.

MDMK chief Vaiko, who is one of the interveners, said that the Sterlite copper smelter plant proposal had been rejected by several state governments. Till the innocent people were shot dead by police in Thoothukudi, the pollution board and the government were acting hand in gloves with the company, he said, adding, “Only now, the government is singing a different tune. It should ensure the plant is not opened again.”

