Triple talaq ordinance opposed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to delete certain provisions in the recently promulgated ordinance declaring pronouncement of ‘triple talaq’ as illegal, in so far as it prescribed punishment for the violators.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and P T Asha, before which the petition came up for hearing on Friday, posted it for October 22, with a direction to counsel for the Central government to obtain instructions.

The PIL sought to delete clauses 4 to 7 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018.

According to petitioner, clause 3 of the ordinance invalidated ‘triple talaq’, whereas clause 4 stipulated penal consequences against the Muslim husband, who pronounces the talaq upon his wife. The punishment is up to imprisonment for three years with fine.

When the pronouncement of triple talaq would not serve any purpose, there is no legal justification for imposing a punishment for the same, petitioner contended.

