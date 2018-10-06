Upgraded fingerprint analysis software to crack crimes faster

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To speed up breakthrough in crime cases, the State Fingerprint Bureau has upgraded the existing software to Fingerprint Analysis Tracking System (FACTS) version 7 at local police stations across the State.

According to a release, police personnel now will have direct access to the centralised fingerprint server through which the offender can easily be traced.“Computers have been distributed to all the 36 Single Digit Fingerprint Bureaus (SDFPB) across the State at a cost of `1.7 crore sanctioned by the government and has been functional since September,” the release added.

Earlier, when an imprint was taken, it was sent to every district fingerprint bureau which would later be sent to the main bureau in Chennai which in turn would upload the imprints to check details. With the upgraded software, every SDFPB will be provided with a user name and password through which the imprints can be uploaded. Within minutes, the details will be displayed.

The software also has features including option to mark out of view criminals, support for live finger print capturing. Soon, they will also be integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), a nationwide tracking system by integrating more than 14,000 police stations across the country.