300 km of canals, outlets, drains and lakes desilted: Water Resource Department

CHENNAI: Flood mitigation measures that were started last month to desilt and clear canals and waterways in the city and surrounding districts before the onset of north-east monsoon have neared 80 per cent completion, said officials of Water Resources Department (WRD).

So far, 300 kilometres of canals, outlets and inlets of rivers, drains and sub drains had been cleaned and desilted to allow free flow of water.

The WRD which is spearheading this project had been allocated 8 crore by the State government to clean and desilt major water bodies and canals in four regions of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore. “Since September we have desilted 80 water bodies, including canals and drains connecting different lakes. Cross bunds created along the river and lake bed have been taken down as well. Along rivers like Adyar River, Cooum and Kosasthalayar, hyacinth and other water weeds have been removed,” said a senior official from WRD.

The remaining work will be completed in the next two weeks, the official said. Under this project in Chennai, main waterways including the South, Central and North Buckingham canals, Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam and Arumbakkam canals have been desilted. Garbage, hyacinth, debris and sandbars have been removed from the mouth of Cooum and Adyar rivers.

In Tiruvallur district, canals which drain excess water into Redhills reservoir through Pullarambakkam, Poonimangadu and Perumbakkam have been cleared by removing debris, garbage and sand. Similarly, works were carried out in Kancheepuram in canals leading to Chembarambakkam reservoir, inlets and outlets of Kilkatalai, Nandivaram, Nanmangalam, Tiruneermalai, Sriperumbudur, Thaiyur, Chitalapakkam, Guduvancherry and Madurantakam lakes.

“To carry out permanent flood mitigation methods in Cuddalore district along Kollidam and Galidam rivers `140 crore has been allocated. Similarly, `23 crore has been set aside for Adyar and Vegavathy rivers in Kancheepuram,” said the official.

