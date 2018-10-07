Dharmapuri farmer’s success-mantra is YouTube?

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: An investment of just 50,000 has earned this Dharmapuri farmer `5 lakh this year. The secret to 38-year-old N Azhagumani success is his guru: Youtube.

The farmer from Jollikottai is just one of two who cultivate pomegranate in the district and with no guidance available at the horticulture department, he turned to YouTube.

“I was interested in pomegranate farming but horticulture department officials were unaware of the techniques. So, I turned to Youtube and I have never seen a loss so far,” he said.

He has been growing pomegranate on an 80-cent piece of land for the last five years. Now, his farm has 300 of the shrub trees. Pomegranate, he said, requires less water, is not seasonal and easy to cultivate.

“The crop gives best results with drip irrigation as each shrub tree consumes only one-litre water per day. It is ideal for growing in Dharmapuri,” Azhagumani, who has a well to water his field, explained. He gets to see a yield of four tonnes a season.