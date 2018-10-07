Earlier crores exchanged for V-C posts, says Governor Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit alleged on Saturday that crores of rupees had been exchanged for Vice Chancellor appointments before he took over as ex officio chancellor of State universities.

Speaking at a meeting here, Purohit claimed news about corruption had led him to change the way V-Cs were appointed. He claimed that all nine Vice-Chancellors he appointed had been picked on merit. However, the Governor’s appointment of candidates from other States as V-Cs had come under criticism.

The allegations have raised questions as to whether former Governors were in on corruption.

The charges also put the State government in a tight spot. State Higher Education Minister K P Anbazhagan told media, “Appointments of vice-chancellors is done by the Governor.

The State Government has no role in it.” Fisheries minister D Jayakumar, promised action, “If the Governor discloses the names of the V-Cs who have paid money for their posts, the government will take action.”

Stalin seeks action

DMK president MK Stalin said, “Since the Governor himself had revealed the irregularities, at least now he should take action against those responsible for this.”