Higher incentive for paddy sought

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam (farmers association) on Saturday urged the State government to raise the incentive for paddy substantially considering the hike in production cost due to rising fuel prices.

Besides, the Sangam also demanded the government to direct officials at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) to accept paddy with moisture content up to 20 per cent, instead of 17 per cent. Rise in moisture was attributed to non-availability of gunny bags at DPCs.