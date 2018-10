Special fare trains to clear the extra rush during festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway will operate special fare special trains between Tambaram and Tirunelveli to clear the extra rush in view of Tamirabarani Pushkaram festival. A railway release said Tambaram - Tirunelveli Special fare special train will leave Tambaram at 5.15 pm on October 11 and November 13 and reach Tirunelveli at 5 am the next day.

On October 15 and 17, the special fare special train will leave Tambaram at 7.15 pm and reach Tirunelveli at 5 am the next day.

The Tambaram - Tirunelveli Suvidha Special train will leave Tambaram at 5.15 am on October 16 and reach Tirunelveli at 5 am the next day. In the return journey, Tirunelveli - Tambaram Special fare Special train will leave Tirunelveli at 2 pm on October 12 and reach Tambaram at 3 am the next day. On October 14 two special fare trains will be operated from Tirunelveli to Tambaram. While the first train will leave Tirunelveli at 2 pm, the second will start at 6.15 pm and reach Tambaram the next day. On October 16, Tirunelveli - Tambaram special fare special train will leave Tirunelveli at 6.15 pm while on October 17, the special train will leave Tirunelveli at 3 pm and reach Tambaram the next day.

Advance reservations for the specials will open at 8 am on October 7. The trains will stop at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Kovilpatti, the release said.