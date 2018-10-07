Tangedco gears up for northeast monsoon, public cautioned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To discuss monsoon preparedness steps being carried out by various departments under Tangedco to avoid incidents of electrocution and to have an uninterrupted power supply, a review meeting was conducted by Electricity Minister P Thangamani on Saturday along with Tangedco Chairman Vikram Kapur and stakeholders concerned.

This comes after the India Meteorological Department said that the northeast monsoon is likely to set in earlier than usual by October 8.

The minister urged officials to spread awareness among the public to avoid electrocution due to snapped power lines. “If people detect any damaged electricity cable or pole submerged in puddles, they must immediately notify Tangedco using the 1912 helpline number,” said a release.

Also, officials were asked to take measures to prevent water seepage into substations and transformers, to repair or replace old and damaged EB boxes and overhead cables and to notify people about such precautions during weekly grievance day meetings. Precautionary steps taken by Tangedco departments and pre-monsoon measures were discussed in the meeting.

