Visually impaired, yet master in farming

KARUR: A 65-year-old visually impaired man is exemplifying the saying “a blind man who sees is better than a seeing man who is blind”. Into farming for nearly three decades, Gopal from Nadarpuram does all his work himself, catches fish, climbs trees, plucks coconuts and peels them effortlessly.

At a time when many able-bodied men and women idle away their youth, this B.Com. graduate from the Noyyal region is leading by example.

“My father was working with railways and my visual impairment was identified at a railway medical camp. I started losing my eyesight gradually before losing it completely in the 1990s. My father quit his railway job to start farming. As a child, I used to go to the farm with him and do all types of agricultural work. That is the reason I’m able to work in the field even after losing my vision. Nothing is new to me,” Gopal told Express.

Talking about his other skills, Gopal said, “I can climb trees, pluck coconuts, bring them down and peel them at ease. I can peel nearly 200 coconuts an hour. Our family used to be into fishing activities as well. I can catch fish from waterbodies; I just stand in water and feel fish with the help of my hands and legs.”

He added that he sold the fish he caught in the local market.

Gopal has two sons - one is a welder and the other an automobile mechanic. His daughter-in-law helps him with farming and related activities. Gopal hopes to regain eyesight with the help of a retinography specialist.