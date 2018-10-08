Home States Tamil Nadu

34-year-old man in Tamil Nadu beheads wife after quarrel, held

With nine months having passed, the couple has been quarrelling with each other over several issues.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 34-year-old man beheaded his wife while she was sound asleep in Kattur near Thiruverambur on Sunday. He was arrested on Sunday morning. According to police, T Sankar Sahayaraj (34) was an LIC agent. He got married to Jacintha Jospin (26) of Thanjavur in January this year. With nine months having passed, the couple has been quarrelling with each other over several issues.

The recent dispute was about Jacintha having gone to her parents house in Thanjavur. Later, Sankar apparently pacified her and brought her back to Kattur.

On Saturday night, the couple got into a quarrel. Though the issue was settled in that night, he killed her when she was asleep and decapitated the body. After committing the crime, he remained in the hall till morning.

The incident came to light when Sankar’s mother visited him.

