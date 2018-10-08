Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress fortifying National Students Union of India in Tamil Nadu to regain lost ground

The party high command recently gave permission for the student's wing to conduct demonstrations in Tamil Nadu over the ‘Rafale scam’ to create awareness among the participants and first time voters.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After decades, the students’ wing of Congress has in the recent weeks conducted public protests in Tamil Nadu to make its presence felt. In the last two weeks, the members staged protests in 14 districts over the alleged irregularities in purchase of Rafale fighter jets for the air force. The last time the student's wing, National Students Union of India, staged a demonstration was in 1990 to highlight the services of Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka.

Party insiders say that the recent protests were an attempt to strengthen the grand old party as it fears that its dominant ally in Tamil Nadu, DMK, is planning to allocate only a meagre number of seats to it in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

M Marikumar, State vice president of the student's wing, told Express, “We have enrolled more than 10,000 students across the State in a foolproof manner by verifying their college identity card, Aadhaar and SSLC mark sheet. We have set an age limit of 27 for the members. We are able to enrol such a large number of members even though our party is not in power for the last five decades in the State. We have also conducted fair elections for the various posts within the wing.”

The party high command recently gave permission for the student's wing to conduct demonstrations in Tamil Nadu over the ‘Rafale scam’ to create awareness among the participants and first time voters.

“Our district-level functionaries were able to easily mobilise 700 to 1000 students in each district and this has come to us as a moral support. We will complete the demonstrations in other districts in the next 10 days,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Congress Rafale deal National Students Union of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife