Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t postpone bypolls in Tamil Nadu: Stalin to Election Commission

To protect democracy, the Election Commission should announce the by-poll schedule for Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram constituencies immediately, the DMK chief said.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

DMK President MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday asked as to why the Chief Secretary wrote to the Election Commission seeking postponement of the bypolls in Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram Assembly constituencies citing the oncoming Northeast monsoon.

In a statement here, he said already, by-elections were held in November 2016 and December 2017. “What is the need to postpone the by-elections for Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram constituencies now,”  he asked.

He termed the move “anti-democratic”. To protect democracy, the Election Commission should announce the by-poll schedule for the two constituencies immediately, he said.

Visits to camps
DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday visited the voters enrolment special camps in a few parts of the city. Usually, only lower level functionaries of political parties visit the camps. A party release said he visited the camps at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Villivakkam and Kolathur. He had instructed his party cadres to verify voters enrolment and deletion. Later, he visited Shanthi colony in Kolathur constituency, which he represents in the Assembly. He asked local officials to repair the roads damaged in the rain.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu by polls MK Stalin Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife