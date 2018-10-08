Don’t postpone bypolls in Tamil Nadu: Stalin to Election Commission

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday asked as to why the Chief Secretary wrote to the Election Commission seeking postponement of the bypolls in Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram Assembly constituencies citing the oncoming Northeast monsoon.

In a statement here, he said already, by-elections were held in November 2016 and December 2017. “What is the need to postpone the by-elections for Thiruvarur and Thirupparankundram constituencies now,” he asked.

He termed the move “anti-democratic”. To protect democracy, the Election Commission should announce the by-poll schedule for the two constituencies immediately, he said.

Visits to camps

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday visited the voters enrolment special camps in a few parts of the city. Usually, only lower level functionaries of political parties visit the camps. A party release said he visited the camps at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Villivakkam and Kolathur. He had instructed his party cadres to verify voters enrolment and deletion. Later, he visited Shanthi colony in Kolathur constituency, which he represents in the Assembly. He asked local officials to repair the roads damaged in the rain.

