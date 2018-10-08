Pet cat’s call at odd hour saves Tamil Nadu family from wall collapse

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: In a bizarre life-saving moment, the unusual mew of their cat diverted the attention of a four-member family, saving them from wall collapse in their house. Sources said that 48-year-old Govindan was a resident of Indira Nagar in Melakovilpatti village near Batlagundu. With incessant downpour lashing the district, the village too witnessed heavy rain.

The family of four, comprising Govindan’s wife Rajathi, son and daughter, which was fast asleep woke up to the unusual mew of their pet cat in the early hours on Sunday. Perturbed by the cat’s cry, the entire family was on its toes and was anxiously looking for the place from which the cat mewed worried if the cat was in any danger at the odd hour.

The four persons who stepped out of their home on spotting the cat outside were in for a rude shock when the wall of their house collapsed minutes later with the cat turning a life-saver.