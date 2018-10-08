Tamil Nadu couple, jailed for murder, finally reunite after 28 years

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A couple, jailed for murder, have reunited after 28 years. While Vijaya was released in December 2013, her husband, Subramaniam, was released Saturday. Vijaya was the longest-serving women prisoner in the state at the time. According to their lawyer, theirs is a love story tested by fate.

Subramaniam, now 62, met Vijaya (60) when she was a street dancer. Despite opposition from his family, they married. She taught him to dance and they performed together. But, seven years after their marriage, in April 1990, they murdered a youth. The couple said he had tried to misbehave with Vijaya.

They were booked in Coimbatore for murder for gain, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. “I filed a habeas corpus petition in Madras High Court in 2011, after learning Vijaya had served over 20 years in prison, through Nalini, one of the convicts in Rajiv assassination case,” advocate P Pugazhendhi, director of Prisoners’ Rights Forum, said.

Vijaya has intellectual and speech disabilities. She was released from Women’s prison in Vellore and sent to an old age home at Ariyur in the district. “I filed a petition seeking Subramaniam’s release. The order was issued in 2016. He was released only now as they have none to take them in,” the lawyer, who represents Nalini, said. The couple is off to a Tirupur home to start a new life.