TN CM rules out resignation of his Ministers facing graft charges

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday ruled out seeking the resignation of his Ministers facing allegations of corruption.

"If facing corruption charges is the ground for removal of a Minister, then nobody, not just in Tamil Nadu but in the entire country, can continue as a Minister. In such a situation, you just have to give a complaint of corruption and the Minister cannot continue," he said.

There are corruption charges against some Ministers in the Palaniswamy cabinet including Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar in the gutka scam and Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, who is accused of awarding government contracts to benami companies.