Home States Tamil Nadu

TN CM rules out resignation of his Ministers facing graft charges

There are corruption charges against Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar in the gutka scam and S P  Velumani, who is accused of awarding government contracts to benami companies.

Published: 08th October 2018 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

corruption, neta, politics, politician

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday ruled out seeking the resignation of his Ministers facing allegations of corruption.

"If facing corruption charges is the ground for removal of a Minister, then nobody, not just in Tamil Nadu but in the entire country, can continue as a Minister. In such a situation, you just have to give a complaint of corruption and the Minister cannot continue," he said.

There are corruption charges against some Ministers in the Palaniswamy cabinet including Health Minister C. Vijayabhaskar in the gutka scam and Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, who is accused of awarding government contracts to benami companies.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corrupt ministers Palaniswamy cabinet ministers Health minister C Vijayabhaskar corruption allegations gutka scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Fuel price hike continues to burn hole in consumers’ pockets
Image of voting used for representational purposes only. (Photo | ANI/ Twitter)
Heavy security deployed as phase 1 of Kashmir local body elections begins
Gallery
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon