Two men die after inhaling toxic gas inside Alandhur well

As the well was empty for many days, some poisonous gas had spread in the bottom.

Published: 08th October 2018 08:20 AM

The farmland well. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Two people including a farmer died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well at a farmland at Alandhur in the district on Sunday. The duo had climbed down to the well to bring out a motor. Police said that one of the deceased, Rajaraman (55) of Alandhur, had owned a farmland which had a nearly 30-foot-deep well. As it went dry few years ago, he dug a borewell in the well and started taking water by fixing an electric motor. 

“Meanwhile, due to rains in the past few days, the dry well started getting filled with water. As the motor fixed for the borewell was about to be submerged, he decided to take out the motor on Sunday, and sought the assistance of one Pander (35) of the same village. 

The two went down into the well with the support of ropes and tried to take the motor out. As the well was empty for many days, some poisonous gas had spread in the bottom. Sensing dangerous odour, they immediately climbed up to the ground surface but fainted soon,” a police source said.

Some people working at the nearby lands noticed them lying unconscious on ground and took them to a private hospital at Villupuram. As their conditions turned critical, the doctors referred them to another hospital. The duo, however, died on the way to the government medical college hospital at Mundiampakkam. The Villupuram taluk police have filed a case in connection with the incident.

