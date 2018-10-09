Journalist Nakkeeran Gopal held for allegedly defaming TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit; MDMK leader Vaiko held for protesting

By UNI

CHENNAI: Tamil Weekly Magazine Nakkeeran Editor R Gopal was on Tuesday arrested by the police for allegedly publishing a defamatory article against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, triggering condemnation from leaders of various political parties and media representatives.

Acting on a complaint from Raj Bhavan, a team of police officials arrested Mr Gopal at the Chennai Airport when he was about to board a flight to Pune.

He was taken in a police vehicle from the Chennai airport to the Chintadripet police station for questioning after which he was expected to be produced before a Magistrate Court for judicial remand.

The arrest followed a complaint that he had published articles linking the office of the Governor with woman Assistant Professor Nirmala Devi, who was recently arrested for luring college girls to do sexual favours for Madurai Kamaraj University officials.

Cases were registered under Sec 124 of IPC (Assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) against Mr Gopal.

Leaders of various parties, including DMK President M K Stalin, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, PMK Founder Dr S Ramadoss, CPI-M State Secretary Balakrishnan and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan condemned the arrest of Gopal and demanded his immediate release.

Mr Vaiko, who came to meet Mr Gopal, was arrested as he staged a dharna in front of the Chintadripet police station after police refused permission to meet him.