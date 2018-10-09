Home States Tamil Nadu

Journo 'Nakkheeran' Gopal set free after being arrested for 'defaming' Governor Banwarilal Purohit

As his arrest drew widespread condemnation in the state, Chief Metropolitant Magistrate Gopinath rejected a police request for remand of Gopal.

Published: 09th October 2018 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 07:59 PM

Nakkeeran Magazine Director and Editor R Gopal arrives at Egmore court after police arrest on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police suffered en embarrassment as a court freed senior Tamil journalist "Nakkheeran" Gopal, hours after he was arrested on charges of allegedly defaming Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Gopal, 59, was taken into custody at Chennai airport while waiting to fly to Pune on a complaint from Raj Bhavan.

The police slapped him with Section 124 of the Indian Penal Code. which refers to assault on President or Governor to restrain them from exercising their lawful power.

As his arrest drew widespread condemnation in the state, Chief Metropolitant Magistrate Gopinath rejected a police request for remand of Gopal.

The offending articles published in "Nakkheeran" in May linked the Governor to Nirmala Devi, an Assistant Professor who was arrested for allegedly luring college girls to provide sexual favours to officials of Madurai Kamaraj University.

After his arrest at the airport, Gopal was taken to Chintadripet police station and from there to a hospital for medical check-up before being taken to a court.

Following the release of Gopal, MDMK leader Vaiko, who had been arrested as he protested outside the police station where Gopal was taken to, was also freed.

Gopal's lawyer V.T. Perumal argued that Section 124 cannot be applied as the police could not prove that the Governor and Gopal had ever met and so there could not have been any "assault" -- as defined in the Penal Code.

Interestingly, the court heard senior journalist N. Ram of The Hindu Group who submitted that there was no relation to Secton 124 and the case in question.

Ram told the judge that if such an arrest was allowed, it would set a dangerous precedent and police all over India would resort to this.

And no journalist had been arrested under this section, Ram said.

A grateful Gopal later thanked all political leaders who came out in his support. "I bow to the court which has stood for media freedom," he told reporters.

The "Nakkheeran" Editor said if the Governor had any complaint about the story his magazine had published, he could have issued a rebuttal or taken recourse to other remedies.

Vaiko demanded to know why BJP leader H. Raja was not arrested for his derogatory remarks about the judiciary and police.

The MDMK leader said Gopal's arrest was an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party to suppress media freedom.

DMK President M.K. Stalin accused the Modi government and the Tamil Nadu Governor of enforcing an undeclared Emergency in the state.

Stalin earkuer said that the state government was subservient to the central government and demanded the withdrawal of all cases filed against Gopal.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said if the articles were defamatory, then defamation cases could be filed. Gopal's arrest was also denounced by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

Gopal was once the emissary of the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments to negotiate with sandalwood smuggler Veerappan after the latter abducted Kannda star Rajkumar. Like Veerappan, Gopal's handlebar moustache became his trademark.

Gopal has also faced several defamation cases filed by the AIADMK government led by the late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

