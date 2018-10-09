Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Bench of Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to Karunas on vehicle damage case

Karunas had been charged that he and his partymen had damaged the victim's vehicle following a quarrel with Thevar Peravai partymen while proceeding to the memorial of freedom fighter Pulithevan.

Published: 09th October 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Karunas

Tamil Nadu MLA Karunas​ (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to Thiruvadanai MLA Karunas in the complaint registered against him for damaging vehicle during freedom fighter Pulithevan's memorial function in the year 2017.

Noting that the incident had taken place one year ago, Justice G K Ilanthirayan who heard the case, questioned police why they have waited a whole year to proceed to arrest the petitioner. Also pointing out that no charge sheet has been filed in the case, the Judge granted anticipatory bail to the petitioner on condition that he should cooperate with the investigation and appear before the police as and when required.

The AIADMK MLA had filed the petition after the Puliangudi police had registered FIR against him based on a complaint filed by one Subbiah Pandian on charges that he and his partymen had damaged his vehicle following a quarrel with Thevar Peravai partymen while proceeding to the memorial of freedom fighter Pulithevan on September 1. 

