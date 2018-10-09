Virugambakkam to investigate complaint against actor Vijay's father for remarks on Tirupati hundial

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Virugambakkam police to complete the probe and file a final report within three months on a complaint against film director S A Chandrasekar, father of actor Vijay Joseph, for his alleged derogatory remarks on Tirupati hundial.

Meanwhile, Principal Sessions Judge Subhadevi granted anticipatory bail to Chandrasekar, in the same case. Following a complaint from V G Narayanan of Hindu Makkal Munnani that Chandrasekar had made derogatory remarks against the Tirupati hundial on the occasion of an audio launch of a movie ‘Visiri’ at Prasad Lab Studios on November 22, 2017, the Virugambakkam police have registered the case.