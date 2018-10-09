Home States Tamil Nadu

Virugambakkam to investigate complaint against actor Vijay's father for remarks on Tirupati hundial

A complaint was filed against film director S A Chandrasekar, father of actor Vijay Joseph, for his alleged derogatory remarks on Tirupati hundial. 

Published: 09th October 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Film director S A Chandrasekar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has directed the Virugambakkam police to complete the probe and file a final report within three months on a complaint against film director S A Chandrasekar, father of actor Vijay Joseph, for his alleged derogatory remarks on Tirupati hundial. 

Meanwhile, Principal Sessions Judge Subhadevi granted anticipatory bail to Chandrasekar, in the same case. Following a complaint from V G Narayanan of Hindu Makkal Munnani that Chandrasekar had made derogatory remarks against the Tirupati hundial on the occasion of an audio launch of a movie ‘Visiri’ at Prasad Lab Studios on November 22, 2017, the Virugambakkam police have registered the case.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S A Chandrasekar Vijay Tirupati hundial

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots