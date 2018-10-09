Will take call on alliance with BJP once 2019 polls notified: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday submitted a 20-point charter of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 25-minute-long meeting that sparked speculations of an alliance between the AIADMK and BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Palaniswami later told media his party would announce its alliance plans once polls were notified.

When asked if AIADMK would ally with the BJP for the 2019 polls, the CM said, “Elections have not been notified. After they are notified, our party will take a decision on what kind of alliance strategy could be adopted.”

Asked the reasons for postponing bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said the Election Commission had spelt out the reasons clearly.

Questioned whether TN would reduce VAT on petrol and diesel he said, “Already, many financial resources are required for many departments... After creating sufficient resources, the State government will consider reducing VAT on petrol and diesel.”

The 20-point charter of demands submitted by Chief Minister Palaniswami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes approval for a programme to rehabilitate irrigation systems in the Cauvery basin at an estimated cost of Rs 17,600 crore, disbursal of pending grants-in-aid of Rs 8,699 crore for major schemes, early settlement of IGST of Rs 5,426.60 crore for 2017-2018 and the ad hoc settlement of IGST dues for September, 2018, grant of Rs 4,445.84 crore for permanent flood mitigation/management measures for Chennai and funds for cyclonic mitigation measures for fishermen.

The meeting in New Delhi lasted for around 25 minutes. Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar was also present. Palaniswami also reiterated the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on late Chief Ministers, CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa, besides renaming the Central railway station after the late CM MGR. He again pressed the demand for a special assistance of Rs 2,000 crore to make up for the unfair treatment meted out to Tamil Nadu by the 14th Finance Commission.

An early clearance of the climate change projects for funding under the Green Climate Fund and National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change, permission for starting a dental college in Virudhunagar from the academic year 2019-2020, early sanction for setting up a government medical college in Ramanathapuram district, and promotion of an industrial estate at the vacant land on the Salem steel plant campus by setting up an industrial hub for defence products were some of the demands put forward by the CM.

Palaniswami urged the PM to direct the Ministry of Environment and Forest to exempt the fireworks manufacturing industry from various provisions of the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, thereby saving the livelihood of eight lakh families dependent on the industry. Requesting permission to start air operations to Hosur, Neyveli, and Ramanathapuram as expeditiously as possible, the CM said, “An evening flight service between Salem and Chennai may be introduced under the UDAN Scheme.”

Palaniswami sought the minimum support price (MSP) for milling copra at Rs105 per kg for the current 2018 copra season, for safeguarding the interest of coconut growers of not only Tamil Nadu but also other States.

He urged PM Modi to instruct ministries concerned to allocate Rs 4,445.84 crore for taking up the integrated stormwater drain network in Kovalam and Kosasthalaiyar basin. Palaniswami reiterated the demand to instruct the Central Water Commission or any other agency to stop forthwith further processing of the feasibility report of Karnataka to construct a reservoir at Mekedatu across Cauvery and not to give any consent to any projects in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka without obtaining concurrence from TN.

Central aid sought for Cauvery basin

CM Palaniswami on Monday sought the Central funding for Rs 17,600-crore worth projects for improving irrigation systems in the Cauvery basin under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme. The total ayacut to benefit from these projects is 16.06 lakh acres. The memorandum submitted in this connection by the CM to the Prime Minister said a detailed project report for works worth Rs 17,600 crore had been submitted to the Central Water Commission