AIIMS in Madurai: Madurai Bench sought Center's stand

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench sought Centre’s stand on a public interest litigation filed seeking direction to expedite the work of setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

The litigant K K Ramesh from Madurai, had argued that the Union government had taken four years for choosing the location for establishing AIIMS in Tamil Nadu.

Now, after choosing Thoppur in Madurai district as a suitable place for the hospital, the government has not taken any significant steps to construct the hospital, he said.