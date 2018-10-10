Home States Tamil Nadu

AIIMS in Madurai: Madurai Bench sought Center's stand

Now, after choosing Thoppur in Madurai district as a suitable place for the hospital, the government has not taken any significant steps to construct the hospital, he said.

Published: 10th October 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench sought Centre’s stand on a public interest litigation filed seeking direction to expedite the work of setting up of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai.

The litigant K K Ramesh from Madurai, had argued that the Union government had taken four years for choosing the location for establishing AIIMS in Tamil Nadu.

Now, after choosing Thoppur in Madurai district as a suitable place for the hospital, the government has not taken any significant steps to construct the hospital, he said.

 

