Government urged to give up plans for river restoration firm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over a GO issued for forming Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation, PR Pandian, president, All Farmers Associations’ Coordination Committee, on Tuesday said this move would pave way for the entry of corporate houses across the globe. This would increase swindling of sand resources while irrigation rules would be violated.

In a statement, he said the irrigation rights of farmers would be snatched away while irrigation infrastructure would be ruined totally. Hence, the government should withdraw the G.O and create a separate department for irrigation.

While welcoming the statement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding construction of a dam at Rasimanal, he said equating Karnataka’s efforts to build a dam across Mekedatu would be inappropriate. Seeking the consent of Karnataka to build a dam at Rasimanal was not necessary, he added.