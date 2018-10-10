Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor did not make graft allegations against anyone in posting of Vice-Chancellors: Raj Bhavan

The Raj Bhavan argued that the Governor was only referring to the information provided to him by some educationists during his interaction with them.

Published: 10th October 2018

Bhanwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit has not accused any individual of corruption in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in the state’s universities, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. The statement comes a day after principal opposition party DMK demanded action against those involved in the alleged irregularities.

Earlier in the week, Purohit said he was informed that money running to crores of rupees was exchanged for the appointment of VCs. The Raj Bhavan, however, argued that the Governor was only referring to the information provided to him by some educationists during his interaction with them.

The clarification was given in view of the “varying reports” in the media about the Governor’s remarks, the statement said and provided a verbatim text of his remarks: “I learnt from educationists and others that appointment of vice-chancellors was done by exchanging money in crores. I could not believe that. Then I decided that things have to be changed. Till date 9 vice-chancellor(s) have been selected by me purely on merit.”

The Raj Bhavan in the statement clarified, “It should be clear that the Governor has not made any allegations against anybody about corruption or money being exchanged.” It added that the changes in the system of appointment of Vice-Chancellors had been brought by the Governor following a policy of ‘honesty, transparency and strict adherence to the statutes.’

While Higher Education Minister K P Anbazhagan had said the government had no role in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors, the DMK on Monday met the Governor to demand speedy and appropriate action.

