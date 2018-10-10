Manonmaniam Sundaranar University students protest demanding permission to write exams in Tamil

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As the students protesting in front of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on Tuesday demanding to allow them to write exams on Tamil have attempted to enter into the campus, police resorted to lathi-charge and chased them away.

Demanding the varsity to allow them to write exams in Tamil language and revoke the fee for condonation of shortage of attendance, more than 100 college students from Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi protested in front of MSU here on Tuesday morning. They were led by the Students Federation of India (SFI) functionaries.

Notably, MSU, on Monday, had reduced the condonation fee from Rs 500 to Rs 200 for each subject. However, students are urging the varsity to cancel the condonation fee. Though university officials conducted talks with the students, the latter refused to withdraw the protest and attempted to enter into university leading to lathi-charge.