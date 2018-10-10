Home States Tamil Nadu

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University students protest demanding permission to write exams in Tamil

Demanding varsity to allow them to write exams in Tamil language and revoke the fee for condonation of shortage of attendance, more than 100 college students protested in front of MSU.

Published: 10th October 2018 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: As the students protesting in front of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University on Tuesday demanding to allow them to write exams on Tamil have attempted to enter into the campus, police resorted to lathi-charge and chased them away.

Demanding the varsity to allow them to write exams in Tamil language and revoke the fee for condonation of shortage of attendance, more than 100 college students from Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi protested in front of MSU here on Tuesday morning. They were led by the Students Federation of India (SFI) functionaries.

Notably, MSU, on Monday, had reduced the condonation fee from Rs 500 to Rs 200 for each subject. However, students are urging the varsity to cancel the condonation fee. Though university officials conducted talks with the students, the latter refused to withdraw the protest and attempted to enter into university leading to lathi-charge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride