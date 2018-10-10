Normal life affected as rains pound Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following heavy rains that have been lashing the region for the past two days, waterlogging was reported in many residential areas in Madurai district on Tuesday. Several residential areas including Prasad Road, Sathyamoorthy Street, Anand Nagar, Vasanth Nagar, Koodal Pudur and Kadachanendhal in the district were affected. The residents stated that the channels had not been desilted properly and that stormwater drains had not been cleaned well.

Speaking to Express, M Rafeekhan, a resident of Vasanth Nagar, said that following the heavy rainfall, water started overflowing from the Keelapanangadi tank. He mentioned that as the feeding channels of the tank had not been maintained well, water was entering the residential areas.

“The residential area is filled with knee-deep water since Monday afternoon. As the water level started raising, many people including me residing in the area vacated our homes. Officials concerned visited the spot and were taking steps to drain the water,” added Rafeekhan.

Speaking to Express, M Ganesan from Sathyamoorthy Street said following the rains on Monday evening, water flowing through Pandalkudi channel entered several houses in the area. “If the channel had been desilted properly, this situation could have been avoided,” he said. The residents of Prasad Road in Narimedu also complained of knee-deep water in their area. “If the officials had cleaned the stormwater drains, then this situation would never have arisen,” they observed.