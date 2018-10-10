Home States Tamil Nadu

Normal life affected as rains pound Madurai

The residents complained that the channels had not been desilted properly and that stormwater drains had not been cleaned well.  

Published: 10th October 2018 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Streets waterlogged after sluices of the Anaiyur irrigation tank was opened in Madurai on Tuesday. (Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following heavy rains that have been lashing the region for the past two days, waterlogging was reported in many residential areas in Madurai district on Tuesday. Several residential areas including Prasad Road, Sathyamoorthy Street, Anand Nagar, Vasanth Nagar, Koodal Pudur and Kadachanendhal in the district were affected. The residents stated that the channels had not been desilted properly and that stormwater drains had not been cleaned well.  

Speaking to Express, M Rafeekhan, a resident of Vasanth Nagar, said that following the heavy rainfall, water started overflowing from the Keelapanangadi tank. He mentioned that as the feeding channels of the tank had not been maintained well, water was entering the residential areas. 

“The residential area is filled with knee-deep water since Monday afternoon. As the water level started raising, many people including me residing in the area vacated our homes. Officials concerned visited the spot and were taking steps to drain the water,” added Rafeekhan.     

Speaking to Express, M Ganesan from Sathyamoorthy Street said following the rains on Monday evening, water flowing through Pandalkudi channel entered several houses in the area. “If the channel had been desilted properly, this situation could have been avoided,” he said. The residents of Prasad Road in Narimedu also complained of knee-deep water in their area. “If the officials had cleaned the stormwater drains, then this situation would never have arisen,” they observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madurai Rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride