Plea against mining in Kanniyakumari transferred to Madras High Court

According to the petitioner, shadow societies had been formed by sand mafias with the alleged connivance of the IREL in Manavalakurichi.

Published: 10th October 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image of mining used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ordered the transfer of a PIL petition seeking to restrain the authorities concerned from granting permission for mining beach sand minerals from the Chinnavalai fishing hamlet in Manavalakurichi village in Kanniyakumari district to the principal seat at Chennai.

When the hearing on the PIL resumed before Justices MM Sundresh and N Satish Kumar on Tuesday, the judges were told that a batch of similar petitions was pending before a special bench of the Madras High Court. Accordingly, the judges ordered the transfer of the matter to the Madras High Court.

The PIL petition was filed by one C Xavier, a resident of the hamlet. When it came up before the Madurai bench recently, the government advocate took notice for the local District Collector, the SP and the RDO and advocate G Muthu Saravanan for the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), the third respondent.

According to the petitioner, shadow societies had been formed by sand mafias with the alleged connivance of the IREL in Manavalakurichi. The official had recommended to the Kanniyakumari District Collector to grant permission to the sand smugglers to carry out mining minerals from the seashore of his village and in this connection, the formalities were almost over. Societies had been formed to extract the minerals, petitioner had further alleged.

Meanwhile, IERL local head PK Jena has filed his counter, denying the allegations levelled by the petitioner. The allegations are completely false. Terming the societies as ‘mafias’ was malicious. The contentions are unjustified, he said. 

