Work to plug Kalyana Odai canal breach in full swing

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The work to plugg the breach in the left bank of the Kalyana odai, one of the two main branch canals of the Grand Anaicut canal (Puthu Aaru), is progressing in full swing. Discharge from the Grand Anaicut into the head of the Kalyana Odai canal at Kandithampattu has been stopped, and around 200 workers are engaged in the plugging of the breach.

The work started after the flow of water stopped on the afternoon of Monday and workers were engaged in erecting casuarina poles for stacking sandbags to create a bund and plug the breach. Collector A Annadurai instructed PWD officials to speed up the work since water is needed for irrigation of samba paddy in the ayacut area of Kalyana Odai.

Later talking to reporters, the collector said 30,000 sandbags were ready and would be used to plug the breach. “As many as 200 workers of PWD are engaged”, he added. He further said other officials of PWD, fire, rescue department personnel and officials of highways are engaged in the work. He added that the work would be completed by Tuesday night.