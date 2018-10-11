Hold public hearing before seeking Central grants for important projects: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for seeking a Central grant for implementing various schemes without conducting public hearing. In a statement, he condemned the government for seeking permission from the Central government for implementing hydrocarbon and fixing pipes for oil and gas projects without conducting any public hearing.

He alleged this was a selfish move as the Tamil Nadu government had placed the demand when Vedanta, which owns Sterlite Copper, had been awarded hydrocarbon extraction in Tamil Nadu. He said public hearings should be conducted in a democratic manner before implementing any important project.