Home States Tamil Nadu

Hold public hearing before seeking Central grants for important projects: Stalin

He alleged this was a selfish move as the Tamil Nadu government had placed the demand when Vedanta, which owns Sterlite Copper, had been awarded hydrocarbon extraction in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 11th October 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Working President M K Stalin addresses during the party's General Council Meeting at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

DMK President M K Stalin (Photo: File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for seeking a Central grant for implementing various schemes without conducting public hearing. In a statement, he condemned the government for seeking permission from the Central government for implementing hydrocarbon and fixing pipes for oil and gas projects without conducting any public hearing.

He alleged this was a selfish move as the Tamil Nadu government had placed the demand when Vedanta, which owns Sterlite Copper, had been awarded hydrocarbon extraction in Tamil Nadu. He said public hearings should be conducted in a democratic manner before implementing any important project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sterlite Copper MK Stalin Central grant Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp