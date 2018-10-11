Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC gives childless couple joy of parenthood

Helen and her husband for years, got a newborn baby, through a nurse Girija, which was born out of wedlock and abandoned in a hospital.

Published: 11th October 2018 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: Empathizing the pain of a childless couple, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court handed over an abandoned child to the couple which was raised by them, without a legal adoption. 

Quashing the FIR filed against a childless couple Helen Anitha and her husband, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said that the childless couple, without understanding the consequences of what they were doing and with lot of craving and desperation in their heart, started bringing up the child as their own blood.

"It is true that the child was not adopted in accordance with law and the mandatory procedure for adoption was not followed in this case. That by itself will not make the act of the first petitioner, an offence. It was more an act of a craving mother for a child.", the Judge said. 

Turning down the suspicion advanced, that the couples be called as child traffickers? the Judge said "The only answer that this Court can give is an “emphatic No”..(sic) By no stretch of imagination, can the couples be said to be exploiting the child"

Pointing out that when the child was taken to a home by the Child Welfare Committee it refused to take food and subsequently the child was handed over to the couple, the Court was firm that it does not want to precipitate the issue and take away the child from the foster parents.

Before quashing the FIR, the Judge noted that the disregard of the adoption procedure will not make the act of the couples, an offence. "It was more an act of a craving mother for a child. To call it a sin, or an offence, sounds blasphemous", Justice Anand Venkatesh said. 

Allowing the child to be raised by the couples, the Judge directed the  Child Welfare Committee of Kanyakumari to visit the child periodically till the child reaches the age of five.

Being a childless couple Helen and her husband for years, got a newborn baby, through a nurse Girija, which was born out of wedlock and abandoned in a hospital, where the couples were getting treatment for fertility. 

Subsequently, based on a tip-off, the Child Welfare Committee launched a complaint to the local police and the couple was booked under Section 370 IPC for the abduction and trafficking the child.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp