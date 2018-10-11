Madras HC gives childless couple joy of parenthood

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Empathizing the pain of a childless couple, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court handed over an abandoned child to the couple which was raised by them, without a legal adoption.

Quashing the FIR filed against a childless couple Helen Anitha and her husband, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said that the childless couple, without understanding the consequences of what they were doing and with lot of craving and desperation in their heart, started bringing up the child as their own blood.

"It is true that the child was not adopted in accordance with law and the mandatory procedure for adoption was not followed in this case. That by itself will not make the act of the first petitioner, an offence. It was more an act of a craving mother for a child.", the Judge said.

Turning down the suspicion advanced, that the couples be called as child traffickers? the Judge said "The only answer that this Court can give is an “emphatic No”..(sic) By no stretch of imagination, can the couples be said to be exploiting the child"

Pointing out that when the child was taken to a home by the Child Welfare Committee it refused to take food and subsequently the child was handed over to the couple, the Court was firm that it does not want to precipitate the issue and take away the child from the foster parents.

Before quashing the FIR, the Judge noted that the disregard of the adoption procedure will not make the act of the couples, an offence. "It was more an act of a craving mother for a child. To call it a sin, or an offence, sounds blasphemous", Justice Anand Venkatesh said.

Allowing the child to be raised by the couples, the Judge directed the Child Welfare Committee of Kanyakumari to visit the child periodically till the child reaches the age of five.

Being a childless couple Helen and her husband for years, got a newborn baby, through a nurse Girija, which was born out of wedlock and abandoned in a hospital, where the couples were getting treatment for fertility.

Subsequently, based on a tip-off, the Child Welfare Committee launched a complaint to the local police and the couple was booked under Section 370 IPC for the abduction and trafficking the child.