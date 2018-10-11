Tamil Nadu Governor to visit Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram today

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Even as the Governor Banwarilal Purohit is scheduled to attend 'Thamirabarani Maha Pushkaram’ festival at Papanasam on Thursday, security arrangements were intensified along Thamirabarani as lakhs of devotees are expected to gather here between October 12 to 23.

The Governor will take a holy dip at Thamirabarani in Papanasam and proceed to Jadayu theertham in Arugankulam to attend ‘Jadayudurai Barani Maha Aarthi’ ceremony. Subsequently, he will head to Thirupudaimaruthur to attend another ceremony. On Friday, Purohit will reach Thoothukudi where he is scheduled to take part in ‘Clean India’ activities and receive petitions from the public.

As far as the security arrangements are concerned, nearly 6000 police personnel from various districts such as Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Kanniyakumari, Vellore and Cuddalore have arrived at the district. Fire and Rescue Services personnel will keep vigil by patrolling the river between Vannarapettai to Thaipoosa Mandapam using boats.