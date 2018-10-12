Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK membership to cross 1.5 crore in 6 months: Palaniswami

Earlier, Panneerselvam gave the new membership card to Palaniswami and the latter, in turn, handed over the new card to the former.

Published: 12th October 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is also joint coordinator of the AIADMK, on Thursday said the total number of members of the party had reached 1.5 crore during the times of the late leader, J Jayalalithaa, and it would exceed 1.5 crore within six months.

Speaking after launching the distribution of new membership cards to the cadre and functionaries at the party headquarters here, Palaniswami recalled how late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa strove hard for the growth of the party over many years. Stating that in a very short span, the number of membership forms received had crossed 1.1 crore and this will cross 1.5 crore within 6 months.

Asked what happened to the 40 lakh members since only 1.10 crore members out of the 1.50 crore had submitted their renewal forms, Panneerselvam said, “During the time of Jayalalithaa as general secretary of the party, 1.50 crore members were enrolled. This included 31 lakh members of youth brigade and Jayalalithaa Peravai. The members of youth brigade have come of age and as such, when membership drive for youth brigade would be launched soon, the total number of party members would exceed two crore.”

Panneerselvam said the distribution of new membership cards to 60 lakh members, who have submitted forms between March 1 and May 31, had started. So far, 1,10,41,600 members have registered themselves as members of the party in a short span of 90 days. This number includes those who renewed their membership as well as those who joined the party afresh.

Asked about the number of cadre expelled for anti-party activities, Palaniswami said: “Only a miniscule number of functionaries were expelled from party for siding with Dhinakaran.”

Earlier, Panneerselvam gave the new membership card to Palaniswami and the latter, in turn, handed over the new card to the former.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp