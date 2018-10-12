Home States Tamil Nadu

Air India Express flight with 136 passengers on-board hits compound wall at Tiruchi airport 

The plane lost contact with air traffic control officials and landed in Mumbai after around four hours.

Published: 12th October 2018 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Air India Express flight to Dubai hit the boundary wall of the Tiruchy International Airport (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By IANS

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: The wheels of an Air India Express flight to Dubai from Tiruchirappalli or Trichy in Tamil Nadu hit the airport's compound wall while taking off with 136 passengers on Friday. All passengers and crew are safe, an official said.

The flight IX-611 which took off at around 1.20 a.m., was then diverted to Mumbai where it made an emergency landing safely around 5.40 a.m. An alternative flight was arranged to take the passengers to Dubai.

Air India has taken the pilot and co-pilot off duties pending an investigation and the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation has been informed of the incident, the airline tweeted.

While the damage to the Boeing B737-800 aeroplane's wheels is not known, a portion of the nearly five-foot compound wall at the Tiruchirappalli Airport was damaged, an airport official told IANS.

The airport authorities have started a probe into the freak accident while technicians in Mumbai are examining the damaged aircraft.

On hearing about the incident Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister N. Natarajan visited the Trichy airport and inspected the damage.

Air India Express flight Air India Tiruchi airport  Tiruchirappalli airport

