CM Palaniswami announces solatium for kin of five killed in accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the death of five persons from Anaimalai village and Kurumalai village in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts in a road accident while they were returning from Kottur on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday granted a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

Besides, the Chief Minister also granted Rs 50,000 to those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who have suffered minor injuries.

Palaniswami has also instructed the Coimbatore district administration to provide appropriate treatment to those injured.