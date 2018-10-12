Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami announces solatium for kin of five killed in accident

Palaniswami has also instructed the Coimbatore district administration to provide appropriate treatment to those injured.

Published: 12th October 2018 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the death of five persons from Anaimalai village and Kurumalai village in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts in a road accident while they were returning from Kottur on Wednesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday granted a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased.  

Besides, the Chief Minister also granted Rs 50,000 to those who have suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 to those who have suffered minor injuries.

Palaniswami has also instructed the Coimbatore district administration to provide appropriate treatment to those injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami solatium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp