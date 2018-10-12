Cuddalore: Offers to help pour in for 9 year old boy in vegetative state since birth

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Offers to help T Paavendhan (9), who has been in the persistent vegetative stage (PVS) since his birth in Cuddalore district, both medically and financially, poured in before Justices N Kirubakaran and S Baskaran of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

When the matter was taken up, an impleading petition was filed by Anirudha Medical Organisation (P) Ltd., by its director Dr P Uma Maheswari, seeking permission to treat the child by way of Trigger Point Therapy, a special therapy capable of treating this kind of illness.

The doctor, a specialist in Trigger Point Therapy, also appeared before the court and explained the modalities of this treatment and also the types of diseases which could be cured by this therapy. The similar condition of patients had been made comfortable by this therapy, she said and assured that her organisation could take care of the child. Within a month, they will be in a position to show some positive response from the patient, she claimed.

The doctor also explained to advocate Kavitha Rameshuwar and her client Thirumeni, the child’s father, about the therapy and man agreed to visit the hospital to see for himself the facilities available there. He sought time to visit the hospital with the child for treatment.

Meanwhile, advocate R Vivekanandan produced a demand draft for `1 lakh, given by one John Prabhakar, who does not want to disclose his company name, as a support to the patient.

The judges appreciated the magnanimity of Prabhakar for having supported the petitioner with this amount.

Similarly, advocate Ganesh Ram, representing Pragan Foundation, submitted that the foundation is ready to take care of the child throughout his life and give medical as well as financial support. And the bench directed him to submit details by way of an affidavit at the next hearing.

Dr K G Kanmani, a Siddha doctor attached to Arani Government Hospital, representing

Dr J Sriram, Siddha paediatrician, said that the Siddha system of medicine is capable of curing the child and she also produced a research article published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research titled ‘Parallel Analysis of Kiranthi with birth asphyxia and Neonatal Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy - A Siddha Literature Review”. By producing that piece of literature, she claimed that by internal as well as external therapy, the child could be cured.

However, Kavitha submitted that since the petitioner had chosen to go for Trigger Point Therapy at present, the Siddha system could be considered at a later stage, if necessary.

Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan told the judges that there is no scheme available with the Central government and that he had instructed the department concerned to come out with a scheme at the earliest so that the children like the petitioner’s son would be taken care both financially and medically throughout their lives. He prayed for more time to get further instruction.

Directing the Dean, Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate to provide ambulance to the petitioner, in case of a requisition to take the boy to the Anirudha Medical Foundation, the bench posted the matter to October 23.