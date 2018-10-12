Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC bench stays ban on three lawyers, one student from practising law

Police conducted an inquiry into the issue and submitted a report saying that there were many such complaints pending against the advocates and the student.

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered interim stay on an order issued by a single judge preventing three Dindigul-based advocates and a law student from practising.

The court had recently restrained the three advocates, S R Balasubramanian, S Saravanakumar and V Subramani, and a law student B Vetriselvan from practising before the High Court of Madras or any other courts within Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, following a petition filed by one Karthick of Dindigul district seeking direction to restore his property, which he claimed, had been forcefully possessed by the advocates.

As per the direction of the single judge of the High Court, police conducted an inquiry into the issue and submitted a report saying that there were many such complaints pending against the advocates and the student, following which the Judge passed an order restraining them from practising.

However, the advocates filed an appeal before the court to set aside the order, saying that they were not given a chance to explain their case.

The advocates stated that they were already acquitted from many of the cases. A division bench comprising which heard the submissions granted the stay and adjourned the matter to November 8.

