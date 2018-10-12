Home States Tamil Nadu

Nakkheeran employees move HC for anticipatory bail for defaming Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

The employees of Nakkheeran have been named as accused in the FIR registered over which the editor R Gopal was arrested by police and subsequently released by a city court.

Published: 12th October 2018 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

journalist ‘Nakkheeran’ R Gopal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Thirty-five employees, including journalists, of a Tamil weekly have moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case filed against them and the magazine's editor over articles that allegedly disparaged Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

The employees of the vernacular 'Nakkheeran' have been named as accused in the FIR registered over which the editor R Gopal was arrested by police and subsequently released by a city court.

On October 9, Gopal was picked up by a police team from the airport here, when he was on his way to Pune.

The weekly's website claimed that Gopal was arrested following a complaint from Raj Bhavan over publication of a series of articles in Nakkheeran related to an assistant professor of a private college who allegedly asked girl students to extend sexual favours to university officials in return for marks and money.

Assistant professor Nirmala Devi, who taught at the college in Aruppukottai affiliated to the Madurai Kamaraj University, was later arrested.

The scandal came to light in April this year after an audio tape of a purported conversation between Nirmala Devi and some students surfaced.

Governor Purohit had rejected the professor's claim which she purportedly made in the audio tape about knowing him and having access to him.

Purohit insisted he did not know her.

Based on a complaint filed by Governor's secretary, the police had registered a case against Gopal under IPC Section 124 (assault against President or Governor).

However, when Gopal was produced before a magistrate court for remand, the court had rejected the plea of police to remand him to judicial custody.

The court had enlarged Gopal on bail on a personal bond.

Gopal's counsel, Shivakumar had told PTI that they planned to move the high court, seeking quashing of the case.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit Nakkheeran R Gopal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp