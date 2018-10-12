Home States Tamil Nadu

Sasikala is no longer a member of AIADMK, says Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam

Intervening, deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said, 'Sasikala has not renewed her membership during this drive. Hence, she automatically ceases to be a party member.'

Published: 12th October 2018 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala at the MLAs and MP meet held at Headquarters on Friday in Chennai.(P Jawahar | EPS)

V K Sasikala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior party functionaries on Thursday clarified that VK Sasikala, erstwhile party interim general secretary, was no more a member of AIADMK as she had failed to renew her membership during the just-concluded membership drive.  

Addressing media at party headquarters here after launching the distribution of new membership cards to cadre, Panneerselvam said Sasikala had been removed from the party.  Intervening, deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said, “Sasikala has not renewed her membership during this drive. Hence, she automatically ceases to be a party member.”

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar later told reporters, “According to AIADMK bylaws, if any functionary is either expelled or has resigned, that functionary’s membership immediately ceases to exist. Since VK Sasikala has become the general secretary of the AMMK, which is another party, there is no possibility for her to continue as a member of AIADMK.  Hence, she is not a primary member of the party. This would be applicable to TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala’s family members too.”

Sasikala has filed her rejoinder to the petition filed by KC Palanisamy, seeking directions to declare as null and void amendments to AIADMK bylaws and to hold fresh polls to the post of general secretary. Sasikala reiterated Palanisamy’s demands. She pointed has out that a petition filed by P Vetrivel against the general council conducted by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam is pending before Madras High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sasikala Panneerselvam AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp