Sasikala is no longer a member of AIADMK, says Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior party functionaries on Thursday clarified that VK Sasikala, erstwhile party interim general secretary, was no more a member of AIADMK as she had failed to renew her membership during the just-concluded membership drive.

Addressing media at party headquarters here after launching the distribution of new membership cards to cadre, Panneerselvam said Sasikala had been removed from the party. Intervening, deputy coordinator KP Munusamy said, “Sasikala has not renewed her membership during this drive. Hence, she automatically ceases to be a party member.”

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar later told reporters, “According to AIADMK bylaws, if any functionary is either expelled or has resigned, that functionary’s membership immediately ceases to exist. Since VK Sasikala has become the general secretary of the AMMK, which is another party, there is no possibility for her to continue as a member of AIADMK. Hence, she is not a primary member of the party. This would be applicable to TTV Dhinakaran and Sasikala’s family members too.”

Sasikala has filed her rejoinder to the petition filed by KC Palanisamy, seeking directions to declare as null and void amendments to AIADMK bylaws and to hold fresh polls to the post of general secretary. Sasikala reiterated Palanisamy’s demands. She pointed has out that a petition filed by P Vetrivel against the general council conducted by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam is pending before Madras High Court.