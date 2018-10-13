Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry CM charges governor Bedi with 'violating' rules on appointment of OSD

Claiming that the appointment was made in violation of the Home Ministry's directions, he said, "the matter was taken up with the Ministry.'

Published: 13th October 2018 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy | (File Photo/PTI)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Saturday took strong exception to the appointment of a retired government official as consultant cum Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi by the latter, in 'violation' of rules.

Addressing reporters here, the Chief Minister, who has been at loggerheads with Bedi on various issues said former Secretary to the Lt Governor, G Theva Needhi Das retired on June 30 this year following which the former IPS officer had sought the Centre's permission to appoint him as her 'adviser.

Though the Union Home Ministry accorded permission to appoint Das as a 'consultant,' the Lt Governor 'violated' the instructions and nominated him as 'consultant cum Officer on Special Duty' in Raj Nivas, Narayanasamy alleged.

Claiming that the appointment was made in violation of the Home Ministry's directions, he said, "the matter was taken up with the Ministry.'

A 'consultant' does not have powers or authority to peruse the official files or hold meetings with officers and attend meetings convened by the Lt Governor, he contended.

The Chief Minister also claimed that although he had written letters to Bedi on the matter, he has not received any reply so far.

Further, he alleged that there was "misuse of power" and authority by the Lt Governor's office in raising funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR) from private companies and institutions for desilting channels and other water bodies in Puducherry since the last few weeks.

"There should be no misuse of powers by Lt Governor and her office cannot contact companies and others for contributions under CSR," Narayansamy added.

Reacting to the allegations, the former IPS officer said, "Raj Nivas is only a facilitator and we do not receive any funds straight from the donors. Those contributing funds under CSR had the direct link with the owners of the earth movers or excavators and industrial houses."

"We are not receiving any funds the contributions were made voluntarily for the cause of enriching the water resources in villages," she added.

On the appointment of the retired official as OSD cum consultant, Bedi said Das was engaged in the post with the prior approval of the Union Home Ministry and also with the concurrence of Department of Finance of territorial government.

The officer is discharging responsibilities "as per assignments given by Lt Governor," she maintained.

The Lt Governor is the "competent authority in service matters under the provisions of the Government of Union Territories Act 1963 and the Rules of Business of Puducherry government 1963," she noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Kiran Bedi Puducherry Governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, married her wine merchant fiance, Jack Brooksbank at a start-studded ceremony in Windsor Castle on Friday. (Photo: AP)
Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank: Celebrations at Windsor Castle
facebook twitter whatsapp