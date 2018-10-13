Home States Tamil Nadu

Thiruvasi village tahsildar accused of helping sand smugglers

Villagers on early Friday morning rushed to the spot where sand mining takes place and found the tahsildar allegedly helping smugglers.

Published: 13th October 2018 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents of Thiruvasi village on Friday lodged a police complaint against Mannachanallur tahsildar Renuka Devi for allegedly favouring sand smugglers. The villagers demanded action against the official. However, the tahsildar denied the allegations. T R Anbuchezhiyan, a farmer, in his complaint said Devi has been allegedly frequenting the Kollidam riverbank to help sand smugglers carry out mining without any disturbance.

Villagers on early Friday morning rushed to the spot where sand mining takes place and found the tahsildar allegedly helping smugglers. Anbuchezhiyan’s complaint said there were three lorries and heavy machinery at the site. He said as per the official’s order, the equipment had been moved from the spot by the time the villagers reached.

A video of the tahsildar and villagers quarrelling is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, she is seen evading questions put to her by villagers. T T C Cheran, district secretary, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, said they suspected the tahsildar played a role in sand smuggling in the village. Cheran said, “The official should have telephoned police when there was a situation at the riverbank but she did not. This shows she is behind all the activities.”

READ HERE | This TN village claims sand mining is killing its lake

Collector K Rajamani, however, said the tahsildar had arrived at the location to catch the offenders red-handed. He said, “As per information I received, the tahsildar went there to nab the sand smugglers but some people surrounded and opposed her.” Rajamani assured he would look into the matter and stringent action would be taken against those involved in sand smuggling.

Protesters lay siege to sand quarry in Karur dist
Karur: The Cauvery Conservation Committee, Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and people of Kulithalai laid siege to a sand mining quarry at Manathattai on Friday demanding its closure. The quarry is located 500m from a pumping station which acts as the main source of water for Manapparai. Protesters said they had been trying to get in touch with officials for the past four days to hold talks in order to reach a solution but received no response.

A committee member told Express, “We insisted officials show us the permit or licence for quarry but they never bothered to respond. In fact, they do not even have a transport licence for the lorries which ferry the sand to warehouse. A lorry with a limit to carry three tonnes of sand is being loaded with nine tonnes.“ 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvasi village sand mining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp